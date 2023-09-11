Shark WandVac 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner review: top handheld device for smaller jobs and awkward spots

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Shark WandVac 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner review, I put this multifunctional device to the test to see how it matches up to other cordless and handheld models.

For those new to Shark, the brand design and manufacture some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. Many of its vacuum cleaners have multiple modes to choose from, and can be converted from stick to handheld and back again. A perfect example of this is the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

The Shark WandVac 2-in-1, which was released in 2021, is championed as one of the best handheld vacuum cleaners but rather than being a dedicated handheld device, it can also be used as a cordless stick vacuum cleaner. But with such a focus on its handheld power, how does the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 measure up to the competition? And is its stick performance as good as its handheld?

I tried out the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 to see how it performed and here’s what I found.

Shark WandVac 2-in-1 review: Unboxing

The Shark WandVac 2-in-1 arrived in a cardboard box and came with minimal packaging, which always gets top points from me for recyclability and sustainability. In the box was the Shark WandVac 2-in-1, charging storage base, Crevice tool and Multi-Surface tool.

After unpacking the Shark WandVac 2-in-1, I found the entire vacuum very simple to set up. Due to its compact size and petite attachments, the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is easy to store, even in the smallest spaces. I gave the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 an initial charge on the docking station before getting down to some serious cleaning.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Shark WandVac 2-in-1 review: Design & features

The Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is described as an ‘ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum that transforms from floor mode to handheld mode’. Looking at its design, it’s a stick vacuum and when in floor mode, it’s made up of the wand, main vacuum stick and Anti Hair Wrap floorhead. It’s sleek, compact and the handle is comfortable to hold while pushing around the vacuum.

To turn the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 into a handheld vacuum, all you have to do is remove the wand with one-touch. Now with just the wand, it weighs under 1kg and can easily clean worktops, sofas, car interiors, stairs and more. At the end of the wand, you can attach the Crevice tool and Multi-Surface tool for more versatile cleaning.

Like all the best Shark vacuum cleaners, the Shark WandVac 2-in-1’s floorhead features Anti Hair Wrap technology that actively works to remove hair from the brush-roll. It keeps the inner workings tangle-free and works well on all hair lengths, and pet and human hair.

Designed for quick clean-ups, the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 has a 16-minute run time. To recharge the device, the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 sits on the charging base which can be easily stored away in even the smallest storage areas.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Shark WandVac 2-in-1 review: Performance

The Shark WandVac 2-in-1 offers a strong performance, and its suction power is impressive in both floor mode and handheld mode. After a few tries, I found that the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 was particularly good for lightly soiled surfaces, but for deeper cleans, it’s best to use a different model. As the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is intended for quick and small jobs, it definitely lives up to its promise.

Its Anti Hair Wrap technology works well, and I didn’t have any issues with detangling or clogging. The entire vacuum is incredibly lightweight and easy to move around, and converting the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 from stick to handheld is simple to do. Using the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is a pretty stress-free experience, and it does a good cleaning job across carpet, hard flooring and rugs. The swivel head of the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 in floor mode is best for cleaning awkward spaces and if it didn’t reach properly, the attachments caught dirt and dust easily.

One major downside to the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is its very short runtime. Of course, Shark states on its website that it runs for 16 minutes at a time, but it’s deceptively short. However, it’s adequate for small jobs and the charging process is simple and straightforward. Another negative I found was the button to empty the dust cylinder is right next to the on/off switch. It’s not a deal breaker, but it could be confusing and annoying at times if you accidentally pressed it.

After using the Shark WandVac 2-in-1, I’d definitely say it’s more of a second vacuum cleaner to have as an accessory to your main vacuum. It’s great for small flats and houses, little areas of mess, dusting ceilings and skirting boards, and for inside cars, but if you’re expecting to clean your entire home from top to bottom, you might not want to turn to this.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Shark WandVac 2-in-1 review: Price

The Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is £199.99, and is available to buy at Shark and select retailers like Amazon , Currys , John Lewis and Argos . Shark also offers a 5 year guarantee on its products, and it runs sales throughout the year, so you can find the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 for less than full price.

Shark WandVac 2-in-1 review: Verdict

The Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is definitely a good vacuum cleaner to buy if handheld is important to you but you also want a full length vacuum. It works well as a second vacuum, although it’s not as powerful as other Shark models or different brands. Having said that, it’s easy to maneuver, has good suction, gets into all those hard-to-reach spots and is backed by Shark’s patented Anti Hair Wrap technology.

Shark WandVac 2-in-1 review: Alternatives to consider

A popular alternative to the Shark WandVac 2-in-1 is the Dyson Omni Glide . Both have similar designs with their stick and handheld modes, but the Dyson has a longer runtime of 18 minutes and is £100 more expensive than the Shark model.