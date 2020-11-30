These are the best Apple iPad Cyber Monday deals of the day

Cyber Monday deals have finally arrived, offering a chance to bag a bargain on the latest and best technology at discounted price points. We're seeing huge cost reductions on tablets this year, with Apple's iPad a great example – the slate that started it all is now available for incredibly wallet-friendly price points.
While Apple has been investing a lot of time in making the iPad into a 'proper' computer – just look at the iPad Pro and iPad Air – the iPad is unashamedly a tablet, and a truly great one, too. The screen is big and high-res, perfect for watching, surfing, and scrolling, while there's plenty of space for storing pictures and movies.
If you're finding your iPhone is a bit small, and your laptop is a bit cumbersome, getting an iPad is a really solid bet. You can even get a bit creative with Apple's Pencil and Keyboard accessories.
Let's dive into the Cyber Monday Apple iPad deals...
Like the idea of a new Apple iPad but would prefer something a bit smaller? Well, why not consider the pint-sized powerhouse that is the Apple iPad Mini this Cyber Monday. The best prices on this stylish and slim slate can be viewed below:
