The 5 biggest new movies coming to Netflix this March

Wow. After a glacial January, the month of February has just flown by. Did you get everything in that you wanted to see? Well too bad, because a fresh batch of titles is already making its way.

All of these films will be landing on the streaming service this March so schedule them in or wait till the end of the month and have a movie marathon! So without further ado, here are the 5 biggest films Netflix has in store for us.

1. Spaceman

Adam Sandler cuts out his usual silliness for this sci-fi flick that we are hugely excited to watch. Why? Because not only does it feature Sandler but also Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano voicing a giant space spider. Yes, you read that correctly.

Sandler plays a lonely Czech astronaut stuck in the outer reaches of our galaxy who misses his wife (Mulligan) immensely. Cue the arrival of the huge arachnid with strange powers that start to blur the lines between reality and hallucination. It sounds bonkers and brilliant and we can't wait, luckily it lands on March 1st.

2. Damsel

Another Netflix original, Damsel is a flip on the classic fairytale formula. Millie Bobby Brown plays Elodie, a young girl who seems set for her happily ever after only for it to be snatched away and replaced with a face-off with a ferocious dragon.

Luckily, Elodie is no damsel in distress as she goes toe to toe with the beast and tries to enact revenge on those who betrayed her. Angela Basset, Nick Robinson and Ray Winstone co-star.

I'm curious to see Bobby Brown in a role outside of Stranger Things and director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo has an interesting pedigree having helmed 28 Weeks Later amongst other projects.

Damsel arrives on March 8th.

3. Top Gun: Maverick

In one of the biggest movies in recent years, Tom Cruise returns as arguably his most iconic character, Maverick. Now a test pilot, he's forced to train a group of new elite pilots including the son of Goose (Miles Teller).

Can he let go of past trauma and his late friend's wishes to let this new young ace be his true self? Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly also return for more high-octane action and with Tom Cruise, you always have that guarantee that he does his own stunts, making the spectacle truly breathtaking.

Return to the danger zone on March 22nd when the film hits Netflix.

4. The Matrix Resurrections

The fourth installment in the iconic mind-bending franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss are back as Neo and Trinity some 18 years after the previous film in the series. Of course, Keanu looks exactly the same!

Set sixty yeara after the original trilogy Neo is now a ordinary guy working as a video game developer and Trinity is being held captive. Of course expect a whole lot of meta nonsense along the way and some action-packed over-the-top fight scenes. Mark March 9th as the day you break free.

5. Shirley

Another Netflix original film, Shirley is a biographical drama telling the remarkable story of the first Black woman to be elected into the US Congress. Shirley Chisolm was also the first woman and the first Black person to run for the Democratic Presidential nomination.

This film adaptation stars the incredible Regina King as Shirley, alongside the late great Lance Reddick and Terrence Howard. Behind the camera, John Ridley (writer of 12 Years a Slave) both writes and directs so this is one to definitely catch on the 22nd of March.