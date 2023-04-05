Technogym launches its quietest low consumption treadmill ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Technogym is famous for its high-quality gym equipment (see also: Technogym SkillRow review) and premium collaboration (i.e. Technogym x Dior collab); one thing you wouldn't associate with the brand is home treadmills with low power consumption. Yet, here we are: the Technogym Run is the brand's newest treadmill, which is also said to be the quietest and lowest consumption treadmill ever from the company.

Building on the company's experience as the Official Supplier of the last eight Olympic games, the Technogym Run – clearly the best treadmill from Technogym to date – is the only treadmill able to offer a single solution to three completely separate disciplines: cardio, power and boot camps, by combining the best features of the MyRun and Skillrun models already available from Technogym. In fact,

(Image credit: Technogym)

The machine features a huge 27” Technogym Live console that provides a similar workout experience to the Ride and allows users to choose their preferred training experience from a wide range of training programs and modes (cardio, strength, or hi-intensity) or from the library of on-demand video workouts, which include trainer-led sessions, routines that follow specific objectives, as well as virtual immersive outdoor workouts, that adapt to users’ speed and adjust the incline according to the chosen route.

Prefer to work out watching the latest series and movies? No problem; Technogym Live offers plenty of entertainment options, including Netflix, YouTube, TV channels, social media, and more (separate subscriptions are required for Netflix etc.). When it comes to bootcamp, the console also offers exercises and programs to perform off-treadmill on the Technogym Bench (read our full Technogym Bench review).

As for physical design, the slat-belt technology is said to offer the same reactivity and elastic response as an athletic track. The Technogym Run’s large running surface is suitable for longer strides and the ability to move freely for better performance. Alternatively, using push mode, you can adjust the resistance to replicate a sled with a load of up to 55 kg – 121 lbs (25-55 kg), improving overall muscle tone, efficiency, and stability. Lastly, Bootcamp can automatically adapt to users’ level for the most effective high-intensity session ever.

Available now at Technogym (opens in new tab) and select third-party retailers, the Technogym Run sells for £9,480 (approx. $11,855/AU$17,554).