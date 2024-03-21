T3’s favourite electric toothbrush just got a huge price cut in Amazon's spring sale

If you didn't know already, Amazon is holding a huge spring sale from 20th-25th March. The Amazon Spring Deal Days is an event that's even longer-running than previous years, showcasing a huge array of deals and discounts that will be hard to say no to.

Since it started yesterday, we've noticed that a lot of you are looking for specific things. We've already covered our favourite cordless vacuum cleaners deals and best air fryer deals, but now it's time to take a look at something else.

After a quick browse, I was so excited to see that the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 was included in the sale. This particular model has held the top spot in our best electric toothbrush buying guide for a while, meaning there hasn't really been anything else that beats it.

The Sonicare Prestige 9900 is Philips' most advanced electric toothbrush yet, mostly due to its SenseIQ technology. It works by sensing pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second, adapting the intensity when needed. There's also an accompanying app which provides progress reports by day, week and month, producing personalised recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. If you're interested, read our full Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9900 Prestige review for more information.

Now, on to the good stuff. Amazon has reduced the Sonicare Prestige 9900 by a huge 55%, reducing it from £549.99 to £249.99. Whilst it isn't the cheapest it's ever been, it certainly isn't far off. Take a look:

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPhilips-Sonicare-DiamondClean-Prestige-9900%2Fdp%2FB08RTD6QCH%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £549.99 , now £249.99 at Amazon (save £300)

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige is not only the best Philips electric toothbrush, but it's the best option on the market as a whole. As it's reduced by over half price, why not grab a bargain today?

The set includes the electric toothbrush itself in Midnight Blue, 1 x premium all-in-one brush head in black, 1 x prestige USB charging case in Midnight Blue, 1 x charger base, 1 x USB lead and wall adapter.

Looking for some more reading? Check out our thoughts on why switching from an Oral-B electric toothbrush to a Philips model is better.