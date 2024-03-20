5 best air fryer deals from Amazon Spring Deal Days – recommended by T3 experts

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is live! Ahead of its annual Prime Day sale , Amazon is running its spring sales event, offering low prices on TVs, laptops, smart speakers and everyone’s favourite: air fryers.

Simply put, the best air fryers make your life easier. With their big capacity, speedy rapid air circulation technology and super quick cooking times, having an air fryer in your kitchen simplifies your mealtimes, batch cooking and dinner parties. Using an air fryer is also significantly cheaper than turning on your oven, so you’re saving money on your bills when you use one of these must-have kitchen gadgets.

As an air fryer expert, I’m always on the hunt for the cheapest air fryer deals, and Amazon’s latest sale has them in abundance. From Ninja, Tower, Philips and more, here are the five best air fryer deals you should buy in the Amazon Spring Deal Days.

Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XL: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPhilips-Essential-Compatible-HD9280-91%2Fdp%2FB09GRL544S%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £179.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Get the Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XL for under £100 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. This 14-in-1 air fryer is incredibly versatile and performs multiple functions in its 6.2-litre capacity. The display is easy to customise, and you can connect it to the NutriU app for extra options, plus it has Alexa voice commands, too.

Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTower-T17076-Digital-Circulation-60-Minute%2Fdp%2FB09CDT23ZV%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £139.99 , now £77 at Amazon

Right now, the Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. Exclusive to Tower, this air fryer uses Vortx air frying technology to circulate hot air around the basket, to cook your food in a speedy time and using little to no oil. Its 11-litre capacity also means it can fit an entire rotisserie chicken!

Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNinja-Digital-Non-Stick-Dishwasher-AF180UK%2Fdp%2FB0CP43NP25%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £169.99 , now £119.99 at Amazon

One of Ninja’s latest air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO is now 29% off in the Amazon Spring Deal Days. It has six cooking functions, including air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and Max Crisp. It can reach temperatures up to 240°C and comes with multiple accessories for easy cooking.

Tefal Easy Fry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and Grill: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTefal-EasyFry-Precision-EY505827-Portions%2Fdp%2FB09CQ7Z597%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £139.99 , now £69 at Amazon

Save £70.99 on the Tefal Easy Fry Precision 2-in-1 Digital Air Fryer and Grill at Amazon. This air fryer and grill in one lets you enjoy indoor grilling without excess smoke and steam. It has eight preset programmes for meat, fries, fish, vegetables, and more, and its compact size can easily fit into your kitchen cupboards or worktops.

Breville Halo Air Fryer: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBreville-Fryer-Digital-Roast-VDF126%2Fdp%2FB0891QH88B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £125.99 , now £54.79 at Amazon

The Breville Halo Air Fryer is better than half price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days. The large 5.5-litre air fryer comes with five preset functions, easy-to-use manual settings and a sleek digital touchscreen. It has a 1700W power for rapidly heating to 200°C and it circulates its heat 360° to fully cover and cook your food.