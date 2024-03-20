These 5 cordless vacuums are my favourite Amazon spring sale picks

Is your spring cleaning list calling for a new cordless vac?

Amazon's Spring Deal Days
If you're an Amazon user, there's no doubt you would have heard of Prime Day. It's a monumental event in the world of online shopping, with many consumers able to scoop up the best deals on products they've wanted for a while. Despite starting off as an annual event, it recently switched to biannual, meaning there's even more opportunity to grab an impressive bargain. 

Saying that, we thought a biannual Prime Day event was about as good as it gets, but it turns out Amazon thought otherwise. The online retailer announced the Amazon Spring Deal Days last week, a sale event that's even longer-running than previous years. It takes place from Wednesday 20th March to Monday 25th March, showcasing a huge array of deals, bargains and discounts that will be sure to grab your attention.

To start it off, I've put together a roundup of the best cordless vacuum cleaner deals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days. We've reviewed (pretty much) all of these vacuum cleaners, so you know you'll be getting a good deal on an impressive model. 

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:&nbsp;was £349.99, now £189 at Amazon (save £160)

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Ultra-Lightweight-Duster-Crevice-Removable-IW1511UK%2Fdp%2FB0CG2BQ6KB%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £349.99, now £189 at Amazon (save £160)
The Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is one of Shark's latest models, meaning it's seriously impressive that it's almost half price for Amazon's Spring Deal Days. With a powerful suction and dirt detecting smart intelligence, who can say no to that?

<a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/shark-detect-pro-review-an-innovative-cordless-vacuum-with-impressive-deep-cleaning-technologies" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Read our full review of the Shark Detect Pro

View Deal
Ultenic U12 Vesla Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:&nbsp;was £173.20, now £138.22 at Amazon (save £35)Read our full 5-star review of the Ultenic U12 Vesla

Ultenic U12 Vesla Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FUltenic-U12-Vesla-Automotive-Tangle-Free%2Fdp%2FB0C3M36NYW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £173.20, now £138.22 at Amazon (save £35)
There's an initial saving of 15% on the Ultenic U12 Vesla Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, taking it down to £147.22. However, an extra £9 voucher at checkout reduces it further to just over £138. That's the cheapest it's ever been!

<a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/ultenic-u12-vesla-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Read our full 5-star review of the Ultenic U12 Vesla 

View Deal
Gtech AirRAM MK2 K9:&nbsp;was £279.99, now £203.99 at Amazon (save £76)

Gtech AirRAM MK2 K9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGtech-AirRam-Cordless-Vacuum-Cleaner%2Fdp%2FB071DN9D9S%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £279.99, now £203.99 at Amazon (save £76)
The Gtech AirRAM MK2 K9 is a brilliant example of a cordless vacuum cleaner, and it's specifically designed to effortlessly pick up large pieces of debris. With nearly 30% off, it's a great bargain to scoop up. 

<a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/gtech-airram-mk-2-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Read our full review of the Gtech AirRAM MK2 K9

View Deal
Vax Blade 4 Dual Pet &amp; Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:&nbsp;was £369.99, now £208.05 at Amazon (save £161)

Vax Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FVax-Cordless-Vacuum-Cleaner-Motorised%2Fdp%2FB09C6KCBSK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £369.99, now £208.05 at Amazon (save £161)
This is one of the biggest savings in this roundup, with nearly 45% off the Vax Blade 4 Dual cordless vacuum cleaner. It has up to 90 minutes of runtime and is great for tackling a whole house clean.

<a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/vax-onepwr-blade-4-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">Read our full review of the Vax Blade 4 

View Deal
Tineco Pure ONE Station Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:&nbsp;was £499, now £399 at Amazon (save £100)

Tineco Pure ONE Station Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FTineco-Pure-Self-Cleaning-Lightweight-Multi-Surface%2Fdp%2FB0CLV2PG6D%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £499, now £399 at Amazon (save £100)
The Tineco Pure ONE Station is a recent entry to the cordless vacuum cleaner market, and has made a noteworthy impression so far. With 20% off, why not treat yourself to a newer model?

We haven't reviewed the Tineco Pure ONE Station just yet but will be soon, so keep an eye out!

View Deal

Before you go, have a look at our Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog. It's a round up of the biggest and best deals in Amazon's huge sale! 

