T3 Awards 2017 together with Three: all the shortlists for each of this year's awards

The T3 Awards – the Oscars of Tech, as many call them – are now in their 11th year, and bigger than ever. Literally, in fact, as we have added a number of new categories this year to reflect the changing face of tech.

We're thrilled that Three is sponsoring the T3 Awards this year. Here are the runners and riders in what people are calling the Grand National of Tech, the Rugby World Cup of Tech and the Premier League of Tech.

Also check out everything you need to know about the T3 Awards 2017 together with Three

The 'Core' Awards

Gadget of the Year – Reader-voted Award

Samsung Galaxy S8

LG G6

Nintendo Switch

Google Pixel

Apple iPhone 7

Sony PS4 Pro

Sony PSVR

Apple MacBook Pro

Google Home

Amazon Echo

Brand of the year – Reader-voted Award

Samsung

LG

Google

Apple

Amazon

Nintendo

Huawei

Retailer of the year – Reader-voted Award

Amazon

Currys

Maplin

Carphone Warehouse

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

eBuyer

Phone of the year in association with Gear4 – Reader-voted Award

Samsung Galaxy S8

LG G6

Huawei P10

Apple iPhone 7

HTC U11

Google Pixel

Sony XZ Premium

Innovation of the year

Samsung Infinity Edge display

Oculus Touch

Apple MacBook Touch Bar

Amazon Echo

Navdy

Nintendo Switch

Sony Xperia Ear

Editor’s Choice award for the best gadget under £100

Google Chromecast Ultra

Tile Slim by Tile

TomTom Touch Cardio

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa

Snooper Tyre Pilot

Beeline

Luxury tech of the year

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Shape

TAG Heuer Connected 45

Moon 888

Range Rover Velar

Leica M10

Acer Predator 21X

Also check out everything you need to know about the T3 Awards 2017 together with Three