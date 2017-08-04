T3 Agenda: Miele's new wine conditioners. Lindy's Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort 1.2 Adapter. And more!

In the final T3 Agenda of the week, we check out Miele's stylish, high-end wine conditioners; we invest in a powerful Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort 1.2 Adapter from Lindy; and more!

Keep your wine cool and crisp with these wine conditioners from Miele

Premium appliance maker Miele has plenty of feathers in its hat these days, including making some of the best high-end wine conditioners on the market. From built-in and built-under to freestanding, Miele has a new model that'll be perfectly suited to your kitchen or wine housing needs.

On the built-in side of things, there's the KWT 6112 iG ed/cs Wine Conditioner. Priced at £2,399, the model has lots of space for your favourite tipple with a height of 45cm and a capacity for up to 18 bottles over three levels. With a temperature range of 5-20°C, and the space to fit large magnums of champers as well, the KWT 6112 iG is a must-have for those with in-built storage in mind.

For the built-under crowd there's the Miele KWT 6322 UG Under Counter Wine Conditioner. It offers two distinctive temperature controls, with precise temperature consistency, ensuring that red and white wine is always served at the right temperature. Priced at £2,999, it has a resistant glass door to protect the wine, and the fresh air intake via an active charcoal filter that'll make sure that no unwanted smells can enter through the cork.

Finally, for the freestanding folk, there's the Miele KWT 6834 SGS Wine Conditioner Unit with Sommelier Set. With a price tag of £5,799, the model can hold an impressive 178 bottles and benefits from the FlexiFrame system, adjusting perfectly to different types and sizes of vino. You can order all three direct Miele today.

Keep connected with Lindy's Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort 1.2 Adapter

If you're in the market for a new high-end connector for your monitors, we have just the model for you - the Lindy Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort 1.2 Adapter. This ace little Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort 1.2 Adapter give you the power to attach two Ultra HD 4K DisplayPort monitors or a single Ultra HD 5K DisplayPort monitor to your PC or laptop of choice with a minimum of fuss.

The adapter has been specifically designed for all you Notebook/Ultrabook users out there, enabling you to connect two independent monitors at once. This provides extra flexibility to configure the layout of the displays into Extended or Mirrored Desktop modes.

It even supports UHD resolutions up to 4K on both displays – making it perfect for the most demanding graphic applications, such as design, editing and CAD-based projects. For impeccable output, the adapter can also be used to achieve UHD 5K resolution through a single monitor using both DisplayPort connections simultaneously. ​

The Lindy Thunderbolt 3 to Dual DisplayPort 1.2 Adapter retails at £129.98 and is available from www.lindy.co.uk.

Track the temperature of your sprog with the new Groegg2

Whether you're a new parent or a veteran bearer of children, there's a good chance you've owned a Groegg at some point - the colour-changing thermometer has become an iconic design in the world of child monitoring devices. Well, it's just received a fresh yet familiar update with the Groegg2.

In addition to its much loved innovative colour changing system and digital temperature display, Groegg2 now includes four adjustable brightness levels enabling you to use it as a nightlight or find a light level which suits baby.

It’s also now available in a sleek, silicone design which is soft to touch and gives it a truly appealing look. It’s 33% bigger and brighter than the original, making it even easier to see at a glance, ensuring your little one is always resting at the correct temperature.

The Groegg2 is available now, with a price tag of £29.99. It's available exclusively from John Lewis.