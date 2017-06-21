T3 Agenda: Focal's stylish, wireless headphone range, a Lightening McQueen bin from simplehuman and more

In today's hot-headed T3 Agenda, we see French style and craftmanship married in the new wireless headphone range from Focal, a new Cars 3-themed bin from simplehuman and more...

Enjoy your music with portable, French style with Focal's new wireless headphone range

French speaker and headphone manufacturer Focal has unveiled the company’s newest line of mobile headphones - the premium closed-back wireless over-ear Listen Wireless, the In-ear Spark and Spark Wireless®, and the Hi-fi in-ear Sphear S.

Listen Wireless is the wireless version of Focal’s high-end closed-back Listen headphones, and the flagship product of its new range of headphones for the mainstream market. Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.1, and compatible with aptX, these over-ear headphones over CD quality tunes and a stylish finish you won't find anywhere else.

Then there's the Sphear S, a update to the original Sphear design that launched back in 2015. They come with ultra-large Mylar transducers (10.8mm), one of the biggest of their type, to ensure an extended frequency response in the low end as well as a remarkable tonal balance. There's also the Spark and Spark Wireless, which offer dynamic and wide frequency response with a 9.5mm Mylar driver to make quality sound accessible at an affordable price.

The Listen Wireless will be available mid to late July in Black high gloss finish from retail and online partners for $299 (£236). The Spark and Spark Wireless are now available in Black and Silver from retail and online partners for $69 (£59) and $99 (£78), respectively. The Sphear S will be available mid to late July in Black from retail and online partners for $129.00 (£102).

It's finally happened... you can now get your very own Lightening McQueen-themed bin

To celebrate the arrival of Cars 3 in cinemas, luxury housewares manufacturer simplehuman has unveiled its special edition Lightning McQueen trashcans. What a time to be alive.

Available in both 10 and 45 litres options, both feature stainless steel liner rims for quick and easy liner changes, which then close over the liner to hold it tightly in place and keep it hidden from sight. It also has custom fit liners pockets that are built into the can, dispensing liners one-by-one from inside for a faster liner change.

The 45L Lightning McQueen step can and both 10L cans are available for purchase on simplehuman.com, and retail for $150 (£118) and $50 (£39), respectively.

Rumours suggest LA Noire is getting a remaster, with added VR support

Back in 2011, the retro detective thriller LA Noire was ahead of its time when it came to facial mo-cap, but it's seemingly been lost to the annals of time. Well, according to a number of sources, the Rockstar title is getting a remaster for PS4 and Xbox One (potentially Switch too).

Not only that, these rumours heavily suggest the game will be getting a first-person mode (much like the one retroactively patched into GTAV) and support for VR. As to whether that support would just support PSVR or also extend to the PC version remains to be seen.

Considering even smaller titles such as the Darksiders series have been given the remaster treatment, a freshly polished LA Noire does have some credence. As for VR support, it's certainly a novel way to repackage a game that's become more a quiet cult hit than a usual Rockstar masterpiece.