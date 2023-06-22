Squid Game season 2: trailer, details and everything we know so far

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Squid Game took the world by storm when it streamed on Netflix, so a sequel was inevitable – and now details are beginning to emerge.

Squid Game is a drama about a game show where hundreds of people compete to win a life-changing amount of cash, and it’s fair to say that the stakes are a bit higher than they are on Supermarket Sweep - when contestants in Squid Game are eliminated, they are killed.

The sequel features some of the most-loved characters from the first season alongside some starry new additions, and Netflix has dropped a new trailer (below) to get the hype train on the rails. So, what can we expect from Squid Game season 2, and what on Earth is Squid Game: The Challenge?

What do we know about Squid Game Season 2?

Netflix promises a 2024 release date for Squid Game Season 2, but isn’t any more specific than that at present.

The plot’s secret too, but it’s believed to revolve around Gi-Hun’s attempts to expose and topple the people behind the game.

We know that Lee Jung-Jae is coming back as Seong Gi-Hun alongside Lee Byung-Hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-Jun (detective Jun-Ho) and Gong Yoo (The Recruiter). Netflix has also announced that the second season will feature new characters played by well-known actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

Many fans were quick to point out that there’s a distinct lack of women in the cast, and so the streaming giant has issued a statement: "We’re excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters.”

What is Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge is a real-life version of Squid Game, albeit hopefully a lot less lethal. There have been reports of injuries on set but they’ve been accidents rather than part of the game.

The show will feature 456 ordinary people competing to be the sole survivor to win a big pile of cash, and it’s streaming on Netflix from November 2023. The trailer is below.