Squid Game season 2 confirmed by Netflix – director teases twist on most popular game

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has officially renewed Squid Game for season two, almost nine months after the first season was released on the streaming platform.

As confirmed by Squid Game director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk (opens in new tab), the incredibly influential South Korean survival drama will return at some point in future, however, no timeline was shared. As Netflix's most popular show ever – accumulating 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first month alone – renewal was an inevitability.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show," said Dong-hyuk.

Most interestingly, the Squid Game creator teased that fans will meet the boyfriend of Young-hee, the giant animatronic doll that was featured as part of the "Red Light, Green Light" that killed 255 players.

"And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back," he added. "You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round"

When speaking to Deadline as part of the PGA Awards earlier this year, Dong-hyuk confirmed that fans can expect "more great games" like Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War and the heartbreaking Marbles. He also speculated how some presumed dead characters could possibly return.

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung. No release date has been given for Squid Game season 2 and with no production starting date either, it's likely to be a couple of years before we see Seong Gi-hun in action again.