Spotify launches brand new subscription tier without music

What's going on?

Spotify Audiobooks
(Image credit: Spotify)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

Spotify without music might sound a bit like a car without wheels or a TV without a screen, but it's a thing that's happening. Ok, so you can still listen to music with ads like a free user, but the new "Audiobooks Access Tier" is all about the written word. 

Currently available in the US only, for $9.99 you get access to Spotify's 200,000+ audiobooks with up to 15 hours of listening a month. When you consider the price of a regular premium subscription comes with the same 15 hours and all the music you could ever want for $11/£10.99 a month, that doesn't sound like too brilliant a deal. 

However, if you have no real interest in streaming music, Spotify has been very clever with its pricing. Subscriptions to its main rival in the audiobook space - Audible are $15 which nets you one complete book a month. So provided you're not listening to something aggressively long like War and Peace every month, you should get better value from Spotify. Of course, if you get caught out of minutes mid-chapter or want another dose of storytelling, you can purchase books individually.

Daniel Ek - Spotify

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

It's yet to be known whether we will see this kind of subscription outside US shores, while I think it is quite a niche offering, it can't hurt Spotify to try. The platform has become the go-to listening method for many podcast fans and it would make sense to have Spotify as a one-stop audio hub. It certainly is a distinguishing factor from the likes of Apple Music.

The new subscription that I (and no doubt countless others) are desperate for however isn't anything to do with audiobooks. Just give me the much-hyped hi-fi tier and I might finally be happy. When it comes to books I prefer a physical copy (or my Kindle) but with music, Spotify has me locked in. 

CATEGORIES
Audio
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸