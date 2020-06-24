Spec leak reveals Nikon Z5 WILL have a viewfinder after all

We now know a lot more about Nikon’s upcoming Z5 full-frame camera, which is set to rival the Canon EOS RR and Sony A5 when it arrives in July.

The mirrorless camera is expected to have a 24-megapixel sensor, meaning it will be a entry-level body to fit under the Nikon’s high-end Z7 with 47MP and the mid-range 24.5MP Z6.

We also now know, thanks to a report by Nikon Rumors , that the Z5 is expected to use the same electronic viewfinder as the Z6, pictured above. It was previously reported that the Z5 would have no EVF at all, but this claim was due to a translation error, and it will instead lack a top-facing display indicating camera settings.

What the Nikon Z5 will have is a magnesium alloy body, a USB-C port for power and battery charging, dual SD UHS-II memory card slots, in-body image stabilisation, and the same autofocus system as the Z6 and Z7.

We’re also expecting to see a six frames-per-second burst capability, 1.7x crop in 4K video recording, and a new battery called the Nikon EN-EL15c.

Finally, the camera will have a 1,000 dot LCD screen resolution, although for now, it isn’t clear if (as previously rumoured) the display will not tilt or articulate.

The camera is tipped to be revealed in the second half of July, ahead of going on sale later in the year.

