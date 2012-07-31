Soulja Boy tablet to be launched

Hip Hop artist, Soulja Boy, is collaborating with Android tablet manufacturer Tokova on the release of two tablets.

The Tokova Soulja Boy Edition tablets will be released in two formats: the 7-inch 'Tiger Shark' and the 9-inch 'Great White'. Both feature an exclusive cosmetic design based around Soulja Boy's name and image.

The 7-inch Tiger Shark boasts .2 GHz processor with 1GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The more expensive 9-inch Great White model sports a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM, and64 GB of internal storage. Both tablets run off the 4.0 Android Operating System. On Tokova's website the Soulja Boy Edition Tiger Shark and Great White are currently price at $499 and $399 respectively. The specifications for both devices are listed on Tokova's website and are as follows:

Tiger Shark

Display: 7” Display 1024X600

IPS Resolution Size: 7.5 x 5 x 0.4

Weight: 12 ounces

OS: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Hardware & Processing: 1.2 GHz 1G DDR2

Battery: 4500mAh/3.7V Li-polymer

Battery Life: Up to 8HRS.

Storage: 64 Internal Storage Supports 32 SD

Camera: Front-Facing Camera Rear-Facing 2 Mega Pixel

Smart Phone Connectivity: GSM 850/900/1800/1900/ UMST/2100 WCDMA Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n

USB: Micro USB port, HDMI Port, Bluetooth®, DC Port

Multimedia: Stereo Speakers, Stereo Microphones

Video Output: H.264, DIVX, XVID, RM, RMVB, MKV, WMV, MOV MP4, MPEG,DIVX, XVID MPEG, MPG, FLV. HD 1080P

FM Radio Tuner (NO INTERNET REQUIRED)

Web Browsing: Adobe Flash® 10.3 HTML 5

Great White

Display: 9.5” Display 1024X768 IPS

Resolution Size: 9.5 x 7.3 x 3.4

Weight: 20 ounces

OS: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Hardware & Processing: 1.5 GHz /Quad-Core 2G DDR3

Battery: 6000mAh/7.4V Li-polymer

Battery Life: Up to 10H

Storage: 64G Internal Storage Supports 32 SD

Smart Phone Connectivity: GSM 850/900/1800/1900/ UMST/2100 WCDMA Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n

USB: Micro USB port HDMI Port Bluetooth® DC Port

Multimedia: Stereo Speakers Stereo Microphones

Video Output: H.264, DIVX, XVID, RM, RMVB, MKV, WMV, MOV MP4, MPEG,DIVX, XVID MPEG, MPG, FLV. HD 1080P

Web Browsing: Adobe Flash® 10.3 HTML 5

Both devices seem rather expensive when compared to other tablets already available and furthermore, don't seem to differ too much in terms of their specifications and cost from Tokova tablets that aren't branded with Soulja Boy's image or logo.

Ultimately Tokovva seem to relying on the appeal of Soulja Boy's power as a music and entrepreneurial to shift units. Whether their tablets prove a success on these merits remains to be seen.

Sources: Tokova, Tom's Hardware