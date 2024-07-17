Sore back? Get £100 off massage tech trusted by the England Euros team

Whether you train or not, we can all agree there’s nothing worse than a sore, achy body (we’re sure it’s something the England squad can relate too). Luckily, there’s plenty of fitness tech out there that can provide some relief, like the best massagers and massage guns.

Hyperice is renowned for its high-quality health tech to enhance movement and aid recovery, and there’s been plenty of deals across its products in the Amazon Prime sale. Even better, many of these are the same products used by the England team during the Euros, where they had a dedicated Hyperice recovery area at their base camp in Germany.

Below we've rounded up the best Hyperice deals in the Prime Day sale, so you can also recover like a pro. After all, if it's good enough for The Three Lions, then it's good enough for us!

Hyperice Hypervolt 2: was £219, now £175.20 at Amazon The Hypervolt 2 is hands down the quietest full-size massage gun on the market today. It has an improved ergonomic design, reduced weight and is now Integrated with HyperSmart which provides step-by-step expert guidance through the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice App.

Hyperice Vyper 3: was £189, now £151.20 at Amazon If a massage gun is a little too powerful, then you may prefer a foam roller. But the Vyper 3 isn't just any foam roller, it has three high-intensity vibrations to warm up muscles and speed up recovery. Just like other Hyperice products, you can connect it to the Hyperice app to follow guided sessions and to monitor your progress straight from your phone. A gym bag must-have.

Hyperice Venom Go: was £210, now £170 at Amazon The Venom Go offers targeted heat and vibration therapy to any area on your body. Simply stick the patch where you need some TLC, then choose from nine combinations of heat and vibration. It'll soothe sore muscles in an instant.