Sony's invite-only PS5 restock event now LIVE – how to register to get a console

This year’s console supply debacle seems to be a never-ending run of misery. Good news is often in short supply (no pun intended), so T3 is always glad to deliver optimism when it appears. On that note: come November, Sony Direct will let gamers sign-up for its invite-only PS5 restock events.

That doesn’t mean you’re certain to snag the elusive console, of course, nor even be guaranteed an event invitation, but it may ever so slightly shift the odds in your favor to boost those minuscule chances of getting a much sought-after Sony invite email.

Lucky registrations will begin receiving invitations starting from November 2021. If you do happen to get selected, Sony will reach out via email with the date, time, and instructions for purchasing the much-coveted PS5 console. If you don't receive an email, then unfortunately you haven't been selected.

To be in with a chance, US gamers with a PlayStation Online ID need to register over on this link, which effectively then enters you into a randomized raffle to get an invite-only link to a PS5 drop. To be crystal clear: Each invitation is open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction. Entry does not guarantee an invite, nor getting a console. Sony says that if you do enter the restock event and eventually encounter the dreaded "Sold Out" message, then sadly all consoles have been reserved. It's an all too familiar landing page from this year's console stock drought.

Supply choke

T3 has put together some general tips that can help lead you to the path of PS5 purchasing glory, though these helpful pointers can only take you so far given the frenetic retail environment we currently reside in.

The real nerve center of T3's console custodians is to be found over on our official T3 PS5 restock tracker, where we post heaps of useful updates that will help you get the drop on the latest restock, wherever and whenever it lands. While the invite-only PS5 restock events are for US-based customers only, our stock tracker caters to everyone. Definitely check it out if you're at your wits' end with the supply crunch, as it may just help you grab a console after a year's worth of non-stop failure trying to get one. Good luck.