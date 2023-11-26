Sony PSVR2 – finally, there's a Cyber Monday deal on the PS5 VR headset

Ever since the PlayStation VR2 arrived earlier this year, there has been a debate about one main element – its price. The dedicated virtual headset is a superb add-on for the PlayStation 5, offering class-leading, immersive experiences.

However, the launch price reflected the innovative tech inside, which made it out of reach for some.

Now though, thanks to EE and its Cyber Monday deals, you can get the Sony PSVR2 for under £500 for the first time. It is offering £30 off the headset plus free delivery.

Sony PlayStation VR2: was £529.99 , now £499.99 at EE

The PlayStation VR2 is superb, with HDR visuals and eye-tracking tech that make virtual reality gaming a joy to behold. You also get two superb motion controllers that feature haptic feedback for an even more immersive experience.

Why consider the PlayStation VR2?

The PSVR2 is an excellent virtual reality headset, which improves on Sony's older PS4 equivalent in almost every way.

Users are treated to 4K HDR visuals inside the visor, as well as a 110-degree field of view. There is eye tracking tech to enhance the experience further. Not only can it help reduce motion sickness, games can use the positioning of your eyes to focus on objects more clearly as you look at them – this improves the graphics and gameplay significantly.

The two Sense motion controllers that come with the PSVR2 include the same sort of haptic feedback as the PS5's DualSense pads. And, there are haptics in the headset too to give you an even more immersive feel.

This is a truly premium product that's now even better value.

It's worth remembering though that you will need a PlayStation 5 to connect the headset to. There are a number of offers available for the console this Cyber Monday, as well, so check them out below.