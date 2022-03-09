Smart home deal cuts the Facebook Portal TV to just £59 at Amazon

With an estimated 175 million smart homes around the world, more and more people are adding smart home devices into their lives, including speakers, cameras and thermostats.

Video calling has grown significantly over the past few years, especially during the pandemic. So many brands have their own smart home products that have smart video calling capabilities, including Portal from Facebook.

If you’re looking to update your smart home or improve your video calling, the Facebook Portal TV is currently 60% off at Amazon in this quality smart home deal.

View the Facebook Portal TV deal here

This week, Amazon is running its Stay Connected Week which has huge discounts and offers on popular tech products, including tablets, chargers, speakers, laptops, cameras and more. As part of the Stay Connected Week, the Facebook Portal TV is now 60% off, marked down from £149 to just £59.

The Facebook Portal TV is designed for big screen smart video calling on your phone, tablet or TV. It’s a good addition to your smart home, both for making calls and controlling your smart home. This deal from Amazon is a huge price cut and takes the Facebook Portal TV down to its lowest ever price.

To view the Facebook Portal TV deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for more Facebook smart home discounts.

Facebook Portal TV: was £149, now £59 at Amazon

Save £90 on the Facebook Portal TV at Amazon. Make voice and video calls via Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp and display pictures when it’s not in use. It’s a handy smart home device to add to your repertoire that’s super easy to use.

If you’re new to Facebook Portal, it’s a collection of smart displays and video phones created by Meta Platforms. Currently, the Facebook Portal products are on sale on the Facebook Portal website as part of its Mother’s Day promotion. Facebook Portal is offering up to £90 off on its Portal devices to keep you and your family connected. These deals are also available on Amazon and from other retailers including Currys .

Another great deal available at Amazon is on the Facebook Portal Go. Originally priced at £199, the Facebook Portal Go has been given a £70 price cut, taking it down to £129.

Facebook Portal Go: was £199, now £129 at Amazon

The Facebook Portal Go is a portable smart display that’s designed to be carried from room to room while you’re on a video call. It has a long-lasting battery, 12MP camera and triples as a speaker and photo gallery.

Why you should buy the Facebook Portal TV

In an effort to keep us connected and communicating, Facebook Portal TV is designed for big screen smart video calling on your phone, tablet or TV. It comes with Alexa built-in and you can easily make calls using Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.

The main attraction to the Facebook Portal TV is the smart camera. The camera pans, zooms and widens automatically as you move around the room so you can go about your day while chatting. Another great feature is the smart sound which enhances voices and minimises background noise.

With Alexa, you can use voice control with the Facebook Portal TV to play music, receive news updates and set alarms, similar to any other smart display. While it prioritises group calls and video chats, the Facebook Portal TV is also a great device that controls your smart home.