Sleepeezee announces exclusive 25% discount in celebration of World Sleep Day

Sleepeezee, known for producing some of the best mattresses on the market, has announced a special promotion in celebration of World Sleep Day on 15th March. Throughout the entire month of March, customers can enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on the highly acclaimed Travelodge Dreamer mattress, a product known for its exceptional comfort and support.

The Travelodge Dreamer mattress, designed in collaboration with Sleepeezee, features 950 individual pocket springs designed to follow the natural contour of the body. This makes it the ideal choice for those struggling to achieve quality sleep or suffering from insomnia.

Before you find out more, have you seen our full review of the Sleepeezee Centurial 03 mattress?

(Image credit: Sleepeezee)

As mentioned, the 25% discount on the Travelodge Dreamer mattress will be available exclusively for the entirety of March. Consumers can take advantage of this special offer by visiting Sleepeezee’s official website and using the discount code TLSLEEP25.

“We are thrilled to extend this exclusive discount on the Travelodge Dreamer mattress in celebration of World Sleep Day” said Amy Curtis, Head of Marketing at Sleepeezee.

"Quality sleep is essential for overall well-being, and we believe that the Travelodge Dreamer mattress can significantly contribute to a better night’s rest. This promotion is our way of encouraging people to prioritise their sleep and invest in a mattress that truly enhances their sleep experience.”

Check out the new prices below:

Interested in more? Check out this expert advice on how long your mattress could last if it's looked after properly!