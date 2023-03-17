Simba mattress sale offers up to 55% off for World Sleep Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To celebrate World Sleep Day, Simba (opens in new tab) is offering up to 55% off its bestselling mattresses, bed bundles and sleep accessories.

If you’re looking to update your sleep set-up, Simba is one of the best mattress (opens in new tab) brands on the market. Its hybrid mattresses are made of high quality foam combined with conical pocket springs that deliver the most comfortable sleep, night after night.

In the Simba World Sleep Day sale, you can save over £1,000 on a new mattress, bed bundle, pillow, duvet and other sleep accessories this weekend.

Shop the Simba World Sleep Day sale (opens in new tab)

The best deal we’ve found in the Simba World Sleep Day sale is on the Simba Hybrid Pro. Currently holding the number one spot in our best mattress guide, the Simba Hybrid Pro is constructed of Simba's open cell foam, 5,000 Aerocoil springs and completed with a layer of natural British wool. The result is a premium mattress which offers premium comfort… which is why we gave it 5 stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro review (opens in new tab).

And that’s not all. All Simba mattress types and sizes are discounted in this sale, including the budget Simba Essential (opens in new tab), the luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe and the Simba Kids mattress. Customers can also get 35% off Simba pillows and duvets when bought with a mattress. Alternatively, the Hybrid Duvet (opens in new tab) and Hybrid Pillow (opens in new tab), both of which hold spots in our best duvet (opens in new tab) and best pillow (opens in new tab) guides, are 25% off when purchased on their own.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best mattress deals from the Simba World Sleep Day sale, and for more money-saving offers all year round, make sure to check out the latest Simba mattress deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Pro mattress (Double): £1,599 , £959.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

40% off all sizes! T3’s favourite Simba mattress, the Simba Hybrid Pro has 40% slashed off its price in single, double, king, super king and EU sizes. This breathable cosy mattress is made of second generation cutting edge technology and features superior edge support and air flow.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid mattress (Double): £1,079 , £647.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

40% off all sizes! The Simba Hybrid is a perfect mattress for all types of sleepers, especially for those who sleep on their side or back. This mattress has great balance support, temperature control and is made up of 5 Simbatex foam layers and 2,500 pocket springs. For more details, take a look at our Simba Hybrid mattress review .

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress (Double): £2,299 , £1,379.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

40% off all sizes! The most luxurious model from Simba is the Simba Hybrid Luxe. In our Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress review , we called it a “multi-layer marvel” due to its 10 scientifically engineered layers that offer a supremely comfortable and reliable night’s sleep. With the Simba Hybrid Luxe, you can save over £1,100 (if you choose the King size) and you’ll get a free mattress protector with all Hybrid Luxe purchases.

(opens in new tab) Simbatex Foam mattress (Double): £799 , £479.40 at Simba (opens in new tab)

40% off all sizes! A budget option from Simba, the Simbatex Foam mattress is now even cheaper in the Simba World Sleep Day sale. Given 5 stars in our Simbatex Foam mattress review , this firm and supportive mattress is “deliciously comfortable and hard to leave in the morning.