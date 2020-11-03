Save up to £30 on Echo Show with Amazon's early Black Friday deals

Amazon's Echo Show range of smart home hubs are always big hits in the run up to Black Friday deals and right now, the Echo Show 8 continues to impress.

A brilliant range of tech that specialises in keeping people connected and entertained, you can grab the Echo Show 5 for just £59.99 on Amazon right now, or the bigger Echo Show 8 for just £89.99

It's useful timing on this discount, because the Echo Show devices are great for making video calls with friends and family, to keep in touch over lockdown. They have cameras built in (with physical shutters, if you're concerned about privacy at other times), and you can just ask Alexa to call someone you know who also has one.

Of course, they do everything else Alexa does too, from controlling your home's smart home products, to playing music, to answering questions, but also using the screen to play videos when you want them.

The two sizes make it easy to find a model that will fit the space and position you want for it.

In our Echo Show 5 review, we said "The Amazon Echo Show 5 is smart, compact and easy to set up – it's going to be the best Echo for a lot of people." That's thanks to its versatility, compact size and pretty damn reasonable price, especially when it's on sale…

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was £79.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £20 at Amazon UK

To celebrate Alexa's birthday, Amazon has cut the price of many Alexa products, including the Echo Show 5. It's a regular Alexa speaker, but it also has a neat five-inch screen for showing information, and a camera for video calling.View Deal

