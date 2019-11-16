Save up to 50% on the Nectar mattress with this epic Black Friday deal

Nectar Sleep has launched its Black Friday mattress sale - and there are some excellent savings to be made in both the UK and US. In the UK, Nectar has slashed £250 off the price of every mattress - and you get two free pillows worth £70 thrown in, too. That takes the price of a single Nectar mattress down from £499 to just £249 - which is 50% off. Bargain.

If you’re based in the US, meanwhile, Nectar is offering a $100 discount and two free memory foam pillows, worth $150. Prices start from just $399 (was $499) for a single now, thanks to this fantastic mattress Black Friday deal,

We’re big fans of the Nectar mattress: we think it’s one of the best mattresses you can buy. It offers excellent support and comfort, but where it really stands out from its competitors is Nectar Sleep offers an incredible 360-night trial period. The company is so confident you’ll love the mattress, they give you an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you. If you think it isn’t within that time, Nectar will come and collect the mattress for free and give you a full refund. That’s pretty incredible.

While there’s always a chance the price could drop further on Black Friday (29 November) or Cyber Monday (2 December), we don’t expect to see a bigger discount this month on the Nectar mattress - so if you’ve been waiting to buy this outstanding memory foam mattress with seven-zone support, now’s your chance.

