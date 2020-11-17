Save £40 on Echo Show 5 with giant new Amazon Black Friday deals

The Echo Show range is always a big hit among the best Black Friday deals and there's a near-irresistible new offer on the Echo Show 5 in Amazon's latest discounts.

You can grab the Echo Show 5 for just £39.99 instead of the usual £79.99 right now – that's better than half price!

The twist with this Echo Show 5 deal is that you need to order it through Alexa, by asking "Alexa, order an Echo Show 5" for the black version, or "Alexa, order a white Echo Show 5" for the white version.

Alexa will add the device to your basket with this level of discount (plus free delivery), and you'll be prompted to complete the purchase.

It's part of a range of similar discounts when ordered through Alexa, including the first discounts on the new Echo Dot. You can see the full range of Alexa-powered offers right here:

These deals end at midnight on November 19th, so don't miss your chance!

It's useful timing on this discount, because the Echo Show 5 is great for making video calls with friends and family, to keep in touch over lockdown. They have cameras built in (with physical shutters, if you're concerned about privacy at other times), and you can just ask Alexa to call someone you know who also has one.

Of course, they do everything else Alexa does too, from controlling your home's smart home products, to playing music, to answering questions, but also using the screen to play videos when you want them.

The two sizes make it easy to find a model that will fit the space and position you want for it.

In our Echo Show 5 review, we said "The Amazon Echo Show 5 is smart, compact and easy to set up – it's going to be the best Echo for a lot of people." That's thanks to its versatility, compact size and pretty damn reasonable price, especially when it's less than half price.

If you can't, or don't want to, order through Alexa, here are the lowest prices on Amazon devices from around the web!

