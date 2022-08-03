Save £160 on vacuum cleaners, mops & air purifiers in the Shark Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This year, the summer sales have pulled no punches, with huge discounts and record low prices on popular products, like tablets, air conditioners and TVs.

One of the big sellers from the Amazon Prime Day sale (which took place in July) were Shark vacuum cleaners. If you missed out on these deals, Shark has just launched its summer sale event, helping you save hundreds of pounds on its award-winning range of floorcare and cleaning products.

Shop the Shark sale here (opens in new tab)

In the Shark sale, shoppers can save up to £160 on Shark’s popular upright, cordless, cylinder and handheld vacuum cleaners, plus cheap prices on its steam clean mops, hair dryers and air purifiers. Vacuum cleaners can be a little expensive, so if you’re looking for a new cleaning set-up or a replacement for your old vacuum, the Shark sale is the perfect place to look.

Shark is arguably the best vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) brand on the market today. Compared to its competitors, Shark vacuums are well built, keenly priced and packed full of cleaning features, including its innovative Anti Hair Wrap technology and DuoClean floorheads.

At T3, we’ve tested and reviewed many vacuum cleaners in our time and have found Shark to have some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) and best handheld vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) in its repertoire. Overall, Shark vacuums and home cleaning products are high quality, reliable and there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

To help you find the best offers from the Shark sale (opens in new tab), we’ve rounded up the top 5 deals you can shop right now – keep reading for all the details.

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum NZ850UKT: was £369.99, now £219.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum NZ850UKT in the Shark sale. This vacuum holds the top spot in our best Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) guide and we were most impressed with its powerful cleaning performance, large emptying bin and its ability to work over multiple floor types. While this vacuum is corded, it features a bendy tube that can get into the hard-to-reach areas, plus its ‘Powered Lift Away’ feature turns it into a cylinder vacuum to clean the stairs, curtains and upholstery.

(opens in new tab) Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ201UK: was £379.99, now £259.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

The Shark Classic Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ201UK has been given a generous £120 price cut at Shark. This cordless vacuum cleaner is incredibly versatile, as it works on all floor types and can go from cordless mode to handheld mode seamlessly. It uses Anti Hair Wrap technology that removes hair from the brush roll while you hoover, and it comes with Pet Tools to effectively tidy up your pets hair.

(opens in new tab) Shark DuoClean & Anti Hair Wrap Bagless Cylinder Vacuum CZ500UK: was £329.99, now £169.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save £160 on the Shark DuoClean Bagless Cylinder Vacuum CZ500UK – the biggest discount available in the Shark sale. This cylinder vacuum cleaner uses powerful dynamic technology to effectively suck up all dirt and debris for a deep and professional clean. It’s lightweight, comes with 3 cleaning modes and suction settings and has an LED smart display.

(opens in new tab) Shark Air Purifier 4 HE400UK: was £279.99, now £179.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

The Shark Air Purifier 4 uses 4-fan technology to clean air by removing allergens, bacteria, mould and dust from it and circulating it throughout the room. Now with £100 taken off its original price, the Shark Air Purifier 4 is now just £179.99, and while it’s not designed to cool your home, it can help improve your indoor air quality and overall comfort during hot days.

(opens in new tab) Shark Style iQ Hair Dryer: was £229.99, now £179.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on the Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler. Ideal for all hair types, the Shark Style iQ uses intelligent heat and airflow settings for fast and healthy drying. This hair dryer comes with concentrator and diffuser attachments, so you can easily dry and style your hair with one simple device.