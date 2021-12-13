Save 10% on smart tech at Argos with this exclusive discount code...

NEWS FLASH: Christmas is next weekend! If you’re really behind on your Christmas shopping or you haven’t even started yet, Argos have got you covered. Argos are offering a 10% discount on selected tech, smart home and PCs when you use the code TECH10 at the checkout.

Whether you’re hoping to update your smart home setup or want to give your kids the latest laptop to take with them to university, Argos has it all including exclusive bundles at discounted prices.

This deal covers the latest smart speakers, laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, home security and lighting. Some items included in this deal are already discounted and if you use the code TECH10 at the checkout, you can get a further 10% off.

Head to the dedicated page above to shop the select range of smart home and tech and get 10% off at Argos. For the best tech deals from Argos, keep reading for extra Christmas gift inspiration.

The best tech deals from Argos

ASUS VivoBook 17 X712 Laptop: Get 10% off with code TECH10 ASUS VivoBook 17 X712 Laptop: Get 10% off with code TECH10

The ASUS VivoBook 17 is a compact laptop that has an amazing screen-to-body ratio and immersive display. Ideal for work or play, this laptop has a thin-bezel display which keeps dimensions to a minimum and takes up little space on your desk or in your bag if you’re taking it with you. This laptop is currently at its lowest price from Argos at just £529.99 but you can also get a further 10% off with the TECH10 code.

Microsoft Surface 4 Laptop: Get 10% off with code TECH10 Microsoft Surface 4 Laptop: Get 10% off with code TECH10

The Microsoft Surface 4 has an impressive style, performance, and speed that helps you tackle any task. The Microsoft Surface 4 has already been marked down from £999 to £899, plus you can get a further 10% off when you use the code TECH10. You can also get a free upgrade to Windows 11 if you buy this laptop from Argos.

Samsung C27R500 27” Curved Monitor: Get 10% off with code TECH10 Samsung C27R500 27” Curved Monitor: Get 10% off with code TECH10

The Samsung C27R500 Curved Monitor is a big 27-inch screen with 60Hz and curved display for an immersive viewing and gaming experience. The screen gives you a wider field of view, enhances depth and minimises distractions. Ideal for expert gamers or creatives who like to be fully immersed in their editing and designing process.

HUAWEI MateView 28.20” Curved Monitor: Get 10% off with code TECH10 HUAWEI MateView 28.20” Curved Monitor: Get 10% off with code TECH10

Another popular monitor is the Huawei MateView. At an impressive 28.20 inches, this curved monitor has a 4K ultra HD display that illuminates even the tiniest of details. It’s designed for work or home and has a minimalist ultra-thin design so it’ll fit into any desktop situation. This monitor is already £60 from Argos but you can save another 10% off with the TECH10 discount code.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i 27” All-in-One PC: Get 10% off with code TECH10 Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i 27” All-in-One PC: Get 10% off with code TECH10

If you’re looking for a strong PC setup, the Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i is powerful, impressive and gets the job done. It runs on a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and has a huge memory and storage. It sits comfortably on a streamlined stand so you can adjust your screen by hand, save desk space and eliminate any peripheral distractions.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i i5 Desktop PC: Get 10% off with code TECH10 Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i i5 Desktop PC: Get 10% off with code TECH10

The Lenovo IdeaCentre 3i desktop has great performance with its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, plus it has plenty of storage, memory and ports. It fits in anywhere, whether you’re looking to update your home setup or want to add it to your office.

Amazon Echo 4th gen Smart Speaker: Get 10% off with code TECH10 Amazon Echo 4th gen Smart Speaker: Get 10% off with code TECH10

A clever piece of tech to add to yours or someone’s smart home is the Amazon Echo Smart Speaker. The 4th generation of this small but mighty speaker lets you use voice control to control your home, play music or ask the built-in Alexa questions. If you’re unsure what to get someone for Christmas, Echo speakers make great Christmas gifts.

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display: Get 10% off with code TECH10 Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display: Get 10% off with code TECH10

Another smart home essential is the Google Nest Hub Max. This display device works with hundreds of smart home tech like lights, thermostats, speakers and TVs and the Google Nest Hub Max lets you control all of them in one place. Either use your voice or click the screen to skip music, turn the heating down, switch the lights on or make a phone call.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Chime Bundle: Get 10% off with code TECH10 Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Chime Bundle: Get 10% off with code TECH10

If you or someone you know is looking to improve their home security, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a clever piece of technology that keeps your home safe. This doorbell has built-in motion sensors and settings so you can see, hear and speak to visitors through it when movement is detected. Connect the doorbell to your Wi-Fi and you’ll get instant notifications on what’s happening outside your door.