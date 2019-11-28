Samsung's Galaxy Tab A10 is $149 at Walmart right now for Black Friday

Things that are better than Black Friday 2019: ..., nope, got nothing. Here at T3, we're honestly struggling to think of anything that beats the now multi-day event that Black Friday has become.

Deals upon deals upon deals, and that's just how we like it, as our whole reason to exist is to connect people with top technology. Products that could be perfect for them and spark joy. As such, we've spent quite a while scouring the web for the absolute top-end deals across the world of tech to keep you up-to-date this consumer holiday season.

We've got all the possible bases you could be interested in covered, from smartphones to laptops to desktops to smart home devices to audio equipment to game consoles. Truly, there's something for everyone here, and one of the best tablet deals we've seen is this doozy from Walmart, which cuts $100 off a super slate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A10 32GB | Was $219 | Sale price $149 | Available now at Walmart

Not everyone is an Apple fan and that's absolutely A-OK because Samsung has you covered with the A10, the perfect around-the-house device for watching stuff, flicking through Facebook, checking emails, and so on.View Deal

There's a lot to be said for a simple little tablet that covers the fundamental bases: watching media content, browsing the web, scrolling social media, messaging friends and family on Facebook, checking emails, and not a lot else. Samsung has heard your cries for such a device and has delivered with the Galaxy Tab A10, available here in the 32GB version.

This elegant little device can do all of those things and more thanks to its Android P operating system, 10.1-inch Full HD display, up to 13 hours of battery life, microSD card slot for up to 512GB of extra storage, and Dolby Atmos sound. For $149, you'd be pretty silly not too.