Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra rumours resurface, but it looks like you'll never get to buy one for two good reasons

Quick Summary Rumours of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra have surfaced yet again, with reports of an October launch. The report comes from Max Jambor, via 9to5Google and it suggests being able to buy it in the UK or US is very unlikely.

The rumours just never end do they? It's only been a week since Samsung revealed all the details on its new folding phones – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 – but the speculation surrounding a better model of the former show no signs of waning.

We heard quite a bit about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra before Galaxy Unpacked on 10 July, but it was made clear the slimmer device and its larger display wouldn't grace us with its presence during the event in Paris.

It was pretty busy after all, with not only the folding phones but two new smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, a smart ring in the Galaxy Ring, and new wireless earbuds.

Now though, the rumours have resurfaced yet again for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, with word from Max Jambor, who is often a reliable source for Samsung leaks.

Jambor said in a report on Allround-PC (via 9to5Google) that Samsung plans to launch the device – which he calls "Q6A" – in October, alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 and a teaser of Samsung's XR headset.

There's a catch though... isn't there always?

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or Z Fold 6 Slim, as it has also been called in rumours, won't be sold everywhere so there's a good chance you'll never get to buy one. It's said it is only being planned for a launch in South Korea and China.

That's thought to be down to cost, as well as competition. For the UK and US, Samsung doesn't have huge competition in the foldable arena, while in China, brands including Huawei, Honor and Oppo are on Samsung's tail, perhaps forcing the company to show what it really can achieve in those regions instead of playing it safe.

While we wait to see what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim or whatever it might be called, brings to the table, pre-orders are open for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, with availability from 24 July. And for those in the UK, that device is just going to have to be enough for now.