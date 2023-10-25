Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could struggle to match the OnePlus Open in this key area

With quite some time to go before the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – the fifth generation launched in August – details are nevertheless beginning to leak: we've previously seen details of what seems to be a significant redesign, and now a new report claims to know what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera specs are going to be. And if that report is correct, there are probably some big smiles over at OnePlus HQ.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the same camera as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 – which was the same camera as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. When you consider how much Samsung has focused on cameras as a reason to upgrade to its mainstream Galaxy phones such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, that's a surprise – and it seems like a risky move given competitors such as the OnePlus Open.

What do we know about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 camera?

If Ice Universe is correct, the main camera is a 50MP model based around the Samsung GN3 sensor. It's teamed up with a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

When we reviewed that camera setup in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review we said that the cameras were "unexceptional... none of the Z Fold 5's cameras are best-in-class". At the time, we said the Pixel Fold's cameras were better – and since then we've seen the OnePlus Open deliver another very impressive folding camera setup.

The OnePlus Open comes with a camera setup bearing the famous Hasselblad logo, and its three sensors are a 48P main sensor plus a 64MP telephoto and a 48MP ultrawide. The main camera's Sony sensor has a five-axis optical and electronic image stabilisation system and the telephoto sensor is the largest such sensor in any foldable, delivering not just 3x optical zoom but up to 6mm lossless in-sensor zoom and 120x Ultra Res Zoom. If like us you spend a lot of your phone time taking pictures, that better camera system is a seriously tempting proposition.

As if that's not enough, the Open is currently £250 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 here in the UK. By the time the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ships, discounting means the OnePlus will be much cheaper than that – so the gap between it and the brand new Samsung is going to be pretty massive.

Of course, there's more to any phone, including a folding phone, than the camera. But if Samsung really is sticking with the same camera setup then hopefully it's offering some serious improvements elsewhere. As the folding market becomes ever more competitive, even big players such as Samsung can't afford to rest on their laurels.