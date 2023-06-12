Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could get a hinge upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The next Samsung event looks set to take place next month, with a host of devices expected to be unveiled. Chief among them is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which will see in the next generation of Samsung's foldable phone range.

The new models are rumoured to pack in a host of upgrades. We've already seen leaked benchmarks showing off a decent performance boost, as well as details of an improved dust resistance.

There have also been rumours of a waterfall hinge making its way onto the new devices. That makes sense – a host of competitors already employ that technology, and it seems to make a tangible difference. But the hinge found on the new Samsung phones might not be as good as we'd hoped.

That's according to notorious tech insider, Ice Universe. Ice mentioned in a tweet that the new hinge was "only 15% less [visible] than Fold4."

It's an interesting comment. The visibility of a hinge is hard to quantify, but it's safe to say that we aren't about to get a near-invisible crease like the Oppo Find N2 Flip employs.

Whether or not that's an issue comes down to your personal preference. The Oppo definitely has a noticeably better crease to my eyes, but in prolonged use, I'm not sure the difference would be as significant.

Plus, regardless of how small, it's still an improvement. Progress is progress, even if it isn't quite as much as we'd hoped for, and we should still celebrate that.

I can see it being something of a sticking point though. Despite a wealth of new challengers, Samsung remain some of the most expensive devices in the world of foldable phones. That's especially true of the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which retails from £1,649 in the UK.

For that sort of money, it's reasonable to expect the very best tech on offer. Regardless, we'll know soon enough. The event is rumoured to take place at the end of July, where we'll know for certain what we're getting.