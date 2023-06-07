Samsung Galaxy foldable phones could get a big spec upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While a whole range of new foldable phones have hit the market in recent months, there's no denying that one brand still tops the pile. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have proven to be incredibly popular, even in the face of more affordable devices – sometimes even with better specs.

They're certainly not perfect though. Foldable technology is still in its relative infancy, and that brings with it a few oddities – particularly when compared to slab phone equivalents, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Fortunately, Samsung appear to be making strides in this area. Now, according to a leak from one user on Twitter, their next range of folding handsets is going to get a dust resistance upgrade. Previous devices weren't rated for dust resistance, but this source claims that both new handsets will have an IP58 rating.

They aren't the first to bring that spec to market. The recently unveiled Motorola Razr 40 Ultra brought with it an IP52 rating. That means it has the same dust resistance as the new Samsung's are rumoured to, albeit with a worse water resistance rating.

It's a fine upgrade. While it doesn't quite match the IP68 rating that has become something of a standard on slab phones, it's still a big departure from no rated resistance whatsoever.

That should inspire a little more confidence in users. Foldable phones seem to have a reputation for being fragile, and not as hardwearing as traditional handsets. There are, of course, reasons for that. Older hinge mechanisms and folding panels definitely had some issues, though the technology has evolved dramatically since then.

Hopefully, this extra resistance rating can assist with that too. We won't have long to wait for these. The new handsets look set to debut in July, with an event rumoured to take place in Seoul, South Korea.