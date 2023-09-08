Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 get an exotic new finish

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At their most recent event, Samsung unveiled a whole host of new devices. The brand took to Seoul, Korea to show off the latest and greatest products in their range.

That included the latest additions to their foldable phone and smartwatch ranges. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 made up the former, while the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 range forms the latter.

Now, the Fold 5 and the Watch have received a special edition colour variant, in collaboration with fashion house, Thom Browne. The brands' iconic striped design adorns the back of the phone and the watch strap, resulting in a subtle nod. The watch also gets a dial with the striped pattern, too.

On the Fold 5, the striped back panel features an etched fabric texture. The hinge and camera rings are also gold coloured, to pair with the stripes. Users will also get two leather pouches and a special edition S Pen included.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The watch features a gold-toned case, with the Thom Browne logo engraved on the side. Users will find a duo of leather straps in the box – one in black with a pebbled effect, and one with the Thom Browne stripes.

The collection will be available to purchase from the 12th of September. It's only available in select markets, with no mention of exactly where. Korea is on the list, though. There's no word on pricing yet, either. Expect it to carry a premium over the devices as standard, though.

Personally, I really like this. It's a tasteful collaboration, which manages to retain the personality of both brands without being overbearing. If you're in the market for either product, but fancy getting your hands on something a little more exclusive, this is a perfect option for you.