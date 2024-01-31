Samsung Galaxy users should get life saving iPhone-esque upgrade soon

Technology featured on the best phones is getting better and better. Each year, models get smarter and more advanced, with software and hardware improvements which make the lives of users easier.

If you've followed the industry for a while, you'll be aware of the back and forth between its two titans – iPhone and Samsung phone. The two have done battle for decades, and show no real sign of slowing down, despite a wealth of other Android phone competitors.

While the relationship between the two is competitive, there are also a lot of similarities to be found. We often see features appearing on one handset replicated on the other shortly after.

That's exactly what is rumoured today, with news of Crash Detection for Samsung devices. The news comes from Mishaal Rahman, a popular tech insider with a good track record when it comes to leaking information early.

According to the report, Rahman found a "Car Crash Detection Wakeup" sensor listed in the Tasker app on both his Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Interestingly, the sensor wasn't present on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Is this a sign of things to come? It's certainly possible, and plausible, for that matter. As mentioned, this has been commonplace on rival devices since the iPhone 14, and could genuinely help to save the lives of those using these devices.

While it's not currently common enough to be considered a core feature, it's certainly heading that way. The myriad of sensors in modern handsets make it fairly easy to detect things like this, and it's only going to become more common as they make their way into more devices.

In order to stay atop the pile and ahead of the curve, Samsung needs to act on this. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled in the coming weeks and months to see how things progress.