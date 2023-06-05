Samsung Galaxy users are about to get a great free security upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're using one of the best Samsung phones, there's a fantastic security upgrade on its way to you. The June 2023 security update is already showing live on unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the USA.

It's expected to hit other markets for that device in the coming days, including carrier locked variants in the USA. Plus, the same update is expected on other handsets, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series soon.

There's currently no details of what has been upgraded in the new software, but that's pretty standard fare. What you can be sure of is that the update will bring the latest security enhancements to your device, for added peace of mind.

It should also come as no great surprise that there are no major features in this update. That's because Android 14 and Samsung's One UI 6 are widely expected to launch in the relatively near future, where the majority of major feature upgrades will be found.

Regardless, it's still a great addition to your handset. Top Samsung devices – like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – are some of the best Android phones on the market. That's already a pretty compelling package, but top it off with the latest and greatest security software, and you've got a really brilliant offering.

To install the update on your device, simply head to Settings and then Software Update. Don't panic if it's not there right away – as mentioned above, the roll out looks set to happen over the coming days and weeks.