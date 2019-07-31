Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has landed: watch the launch video here

Samsung surprised everyone with confirmation that it would hold its next hardware announcement today, Wednesday July 31 – exactly one week before a hotly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked that is tipped to see the Galaxy Note 10 unveiled.

But what would it announce? Well, whispers from the supply chain suggested we were set to see an all-new Galaxy Watch Active2, and an iPad Pro rivalling Galaxy Tab S6 tablet.

Update: Well, that was a short launch! "We all know inspiration can strike anytime, anywhere, and with this in mind, Samsung Electronics has created a device designed to spark your imagination and help you make the most of those moments," says Samsung about its new Galaxy Tab S6 tablet, which is now official.

You can watch the Galaxy Tab S6 launch videos, presented by photographer and artist Coco Capitán, who has shot campaigns for brands such as Gucci, Paco Rabanne and Miu Miu, in the embedded video players below.

Here's everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

As for the Galaxy Watch Active2? That'll be officially unveiled on August 5.

Below are the rumours we reported on leading up to today's event...

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is tipped to boast an expansive 10.5-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Powering the flagship tablet will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The tablet will also ship with an upgraded S Pen to annotate and doodle on documents and webpages. A large 7,040mAh battery is also rumoured.

Meanwhile, the new Watch Active is widely-expected to drop the mechanical rotating bezel seen on earlier smartwatches from the company. The circular wearable will likely run Samsung’s own Tizen operating system, and rumours point to a case 40mm in diameter and waterproof to five atmospheres.

For the Watch Active 2, the circular face is rumoured to house a touch-sensitive bezel, which would hark back to the physical rotating bezel of older Samsung smartwatches – a popular feature which Samsung ditched for the original Galaxy Watch Active, and that we would love to see reinstated.

Proceedings kick-off at 3pm BST. Naturally, T3 will have all the latest news as soon as it's announced on-stage, so stay tuned for all the latest from Samsung.