Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch to launch on 20 February

The new Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch will be launched at the same 20 February event as the new Galaxy S10 smartphones.

That's the conclusion reached by 9to5Google , which writes:, "It doesn’t take a detective to work out that with the impending Samsung Galaxy S10 unveiling being on the horizon, the Galaxy Sport could hit the stage at the very same time."

That impending unveiling is officially set for 20 February, news of which which was first leaked in reports around the web and then officially confirmed when Samsung sent out invites to events taking place in London and San Francisco on that exact day.

Now it seems the Galaxy S10 might not be the only device Samsung has up its sleeve, as rumours are starting to circulate about the Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch also making an appearance at the event.

These rumours are is backed up by the wording on the official invitation, which simply refers to "new devices".

The invite reads: "Samsung Electronics will unveil new devices that promise to usher in new Galaxy experiences based on 10 years of innovations. The exciting reveal will take place at a Samsung Galaxy UNPACKED event in London at 7pm GMT."

The new smartwatch is expected to be a replacement for the Samsung Gear Sport that was released back in 2017.

The renders of Samsung's new smartwatch above were recently leaked, and are based on factory data.

Internally, we can expect the Galaxy Sport to be identical the the Galaxy Watch, that means 1.5GB RAM, a Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15GHz processor, and 4GB storage.

It is also expected to run Samsung's Tizen operating system, rather than Google's Android Wear.

While shown above in Black, it's also rumoured the device will be available in Silver, Green and Pink/Rose Gold colour options as well.

We'll be at the event to bring you the latest news, but you can watch it as it happens, too.

To watch the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch live stream, simply head to https://www.samsung.com/uk for live streaming coverage on the day, that's 7pm GMT on Wednesday 20 February.