Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra set for massive camera upgrade next month

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to enjoy a major camera boost next month. The update should make an array of changes for better photography and videography.

The market for the best Android phones is absolutely thriving right now. Many new and emerging brands have entered the space, bringing new models, features and technology with them.

Despite that, Samsung phones often remain near the top of the pile. The Korean brand enjoys a healthy reputation thanks to generations of sitting near the top of the pile.

Their current flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – offers a strong camera as part of a truly impressive spec sheet. That camera performance is going to get even better next month, as part of a large update to the model.

That's according to respected Samsung insider, Ice Universe, who shared details on their Twitter page. Ice has a fantastic reputation within the space, and is known for leaking information about the brand.

The August update of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to be launched, and the camera has been improved a lotThis includes white balance optimization, HDR optimization, over-processing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization and video zoom optimization.…July 6, 2024

The tweet says, "The August update of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to be launched, and the camera has been improved a lot."

It goes on to provide a full list of the changes being made. Those include optimisations to white balance, HDR, overexposure and more.

Ice does note, though, that there are no optimisations coming to the telephoto performance, or to the night mode above 10x zoom. That's something worth noting if you're often using those settings and modes.

Still, for everyone else, it's a fantastic upgrade. Those kinds of optimisations are likely to be fairly insignificant on their own, but when pooled together should make a substantial difference to the operation of the handset.

There's no guaranteed date for this to arrive at present, though it's obviously set for next month. With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked set to take place later this week, it will be interesting to see if any sneak peaks are available at the show.

Other devices in the brand's catalogue are set to enjoy the spotlight there, with foldable phones, wireless earbuds and even the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Ring set to be on show.