Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could see a huge video upgrade

You may still be reeling from the festive period, but the world of Android phones waits for no man. While we sit feeling plump as the Christmas turkey, top tech tipsters have been hard at work finding tidbits about new handsets.

That's exactly what we've got today, with popular insider, Ice Universe, offering an insight into the potential specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Ice shared an image which appears to show the device offering 4k video at 120fps.

That would be a substantial upgrade for users. Filming 4k video has become pretty much the standard these days, but having 120fps is a big benefit. It allows users to slow footage down without losing smoothness, or capture incredible motion in real time.

It's not the only camera upgrade we've heard about for the new model, either. Last month, a spec leak suggested that the model would be capable of recording 8k video while still using 5x zoom.

When combined with this latest leak, it's fair to expect a big push for the video capabilities of the next-gen Samsung phone. The current Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also made a big deal of its camera, though the focus was more on the photography than videography.

I suspect that will flip for this release. That would make a lot of sense, too. The camera on the S23 Ultra is already one of the best on the market, making it tough to beat this time out. Improving the videography gives Samsung a tangible way to better the current model, without having to eek out some more hardware prowess.

We shouldn't have too long to wait for further details, either. While no official launch date has been confirmed, the new devices tend to launch early in the new year. Historically, that has been towards the end of January or the start of February, which leaves us just a few short weeks from the expected window.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more on this over the coming weeks.