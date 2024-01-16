Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be a genuine gaming flagship

If you're solely into gaming, then the best gaming phones might be perfect for you, but what if you have other interests as well but still want to play the best mobile games in all their glory? Then you've probably been eyeing up an iPhone 15 Pro Max, but if you're an Android fan, you soon won't need to.

According to rumours, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer an excellent gaming experience. First of all, it's rumoured to have a beautiful big display with 2500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, that's enough for games to run super smoothly and for colours to pop.

The second reason that Samsung could have a gaming great on its hands lies underneath the phone's exterior. The S24 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by the latest Qualcomm silicone, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with a specially tuned "Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung" variant eking even more performance out of the processor. With the 8 Gen 2 processor dramatically improving battery life in the best Android phones last year, hopefully, we can see further improvement for extra-long gaming sessions.

This brings me to the final major reason that the S24 Ultra might be a great gaming choice. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max introduced hardware-accelerated ray tracing to Apple's phones last year and Samsung could be set to follow suit. Ray tracing is a revolutionary feature from the last few years of console and PC gaming that provides significantly better dynamic lighting. Of course, this would need some console-style titles to make the most of, but here's hoping Samsung might reach out to Microsoft for some Xbox compatibility.

Plus if you're the type of gamer to throw controllers around when things don't go your way, the speculated titanium sides could come in handy...