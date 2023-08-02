Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra to get at least one major spec boost

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung has only just launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 phones, but that hasn't stopped talk turning to its next flagship handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra models have reportedly been spotted on a certification website with each gaining a major upgrade, if the production models match the tested specs.

DEKRA tests devices to ensure they comply with strict technology safety regulations. It operates in "more 60 countries", so generally works with global brands, like Samsung.

Listings for their respective batteries were found on DEKRA's site by MySmartPrice, having been certified by the Dutch branch of the organisation. The batteries (model number EB-BS926ABY and EB-BS928BY) have tested capacities of 4,755mAh and 4,855mAh respectively.

The first is claimed to be for the Samsung Galaxy S24+ and could be marketed as a 4,900mAh battery. That's larger than the S23+'s 4,700mAh cell.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

It is also thought that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's 4,855mAh battery will be marketed as being higher than the "5,000mAh" battery in the S23 Ultra - maybe even said to be as high as 5,100mAh. The working capacity rarely matches the spec sheet.

At the very least, the official certification shows the phones are coming along nicely. It's unlikely we'll see them until early next year - February 2024 if recent years are anything to go by. However, that just means we've plenty of time for more juicy gossip in the meantime.

We've even heard another rumour in last few days - that the S24 series will adopt a titanium frame for the first time. That'll probably be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but will very much put it on a par with the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro devices.

It's also been said that the S24+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, having reportedly been spotted on GeekBench. And, that its display will be 6.65-inches - a touch bigger than the existing model it'll replace.

Speculation states that the S24 Ultra will have a refresh rate bump too, with the S series' first 144Hz display coming to the premium variant.

We'll have to wait a while to find out if all of these claimed specs are correct, but that won't curb our enthusiasm for more tasty snippets.