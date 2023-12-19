Samsung Galaxy S24 colours just leaked – with another surprising spec

When it comes to Android phones, there is no brand with the pulling power of Samsung. The Korean brand have been considered among the best on the market for a long time, earning substantial respect as a household name brand.

Now, attention is turning to next year and the expected release of their next flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. That's likely to be a big deal. After the success of current models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the next lineup of Samsung phones could be really impressive.

Now, a new leak might have revealed the colour options for the new models. The information comes from Tech_Reve, a popular tech tipster with a good reputation for leaks and information. It shows off data about the vanilla model, the Plus and the Ultra variants, as we've seen on recent lineups from the brand.

All three models are listed in black, grey, violet and yellow hues. If true, those are likely to represent the core finish options on the range, with special editions for other sites and markets.

Interestingly, there is no mention of a peach hue. That was expected with the Pantone Colour of the Year having been announced as Peach Fuzz. Still, it could make an appearance as a special colour option.

Perhaps more interesting again, the report also shows off the storage and RAM specs for the devices. That suggests that only the vanilla model will be available in an 8GB+128GB configuration. The Plus variant is set to start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it a more attractive prospect for users. Previously, it had only been available with 8GB of RAM, offering little variation over the smaller-framed handset.

If it proves true, it could be a substantial year for the middle model. I've long been a fan of these kinds of handsets, offering more than the base models without the outlay of the top-spec handsets. Now, with a more definitive reason to step up, I think users could be tempted to make the jump.

With no guaranteed launch date yet, we'll just have to wait and see what comes over the next few weeks and months.