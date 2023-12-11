Samsung Galaxy S24 to get some neat new features, according to this leak

The Samsung Galaxy 24 series is expected to launch next month, and leaks for the handsets continue to spill onto the web revealing more and more about the South Korean firm’s next flagship set of smartphones.

The latest leak comes via tipster Benit Bruhner Pro, who posted several features for Samsung’s One UI 6.1 software update on X (formerly Twitter).

While the One UI 6.1 update will arrive on current Samsung smartphones - such as the Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus and S23 Ultra - some of the features leaked in the thread of posts will likely be exclusive to the S24 trio of devices, as highlighted by Benit Bruhner Pro.

Yeah, enhanced low light video recording will likely be a new and possibly EXLUSIVE to S24 series feature because it will likely require in real time processing that cannot be done in post, and the NPU and camera processing on SD 8 Gen2 likely wouldn't be able to keep up with…December 10, 2023 See more

The tipster allegedly gained access to the beta version of One UI 6.1 running on a Galaxy S23 Ultra, so what is shown in the tweets is subject to change - if accurate to begin with.

It’s not clear which features could be exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series just yet, but with improved AI processing on the next-generation chipsets Samsung will use inside its new flagship phones it wouldn’t be a surprise if the more AI-intensive actions are reserved solely for these handsets.

The new features include a host of photo editing smarts, including the ability to remove objects from an image, move an object to another image, expand an image beyond its borders, and pick up where you left off editing an image.

AI wallpapers, live translation during phone calls, and voice isolation during calls will also apparently be included in the 6.1 update, as will new effects for the lock screen.

Tipped for a January arrival

In another post in reply to a response on the thread the leaker says "can't wait for January, eh?!?!", suggesting the new software update will arrive next month. That links up nicely with reports that the Galaxy S24 series will launch in January, and thus the software would also need to be ready to arrive alongside the hardware.

Many of the rumoured new features (which we've listed below) are already available in some form on other handsets, with Google's Pixel line of phones offering a handful of the photo editing functions for example.

It’s no surprise then to learn Samsung is likely to offer similar smarts on its phones with the next update, as well as bringing some brand-new features to the market.

10 Samsung One UI 6.1 leaked features

According to Benit Bruhner Pro, the Samsung One UI 6.1 update will include the following new features: