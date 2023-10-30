Samsung Galaxy S23 users just got the One UI 6 upgrade they've been waiting for

After around 10 weeks and nine different beta versions, the public release of One UI 6 is finally here. The OS is based on the Android 14 software, with a couple of added flourishes from Samsung.

For most people, Samsung phones are the default when thinking of Android handsets. They've long been considered among the best on the market, with current top handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series setting the standard by which other devices are measured.

The amount of Betas we've seen for this OS is a really good sign for users, as they should be able to rest easy in the knowledge that the software they're installing is thoroughly tried and tested, to ensure optimal operation.

The final public release is currently being found in select markets around the world, including the UK and Germany. That's according to Android Police, who collated posts from a handful of accounts on Twitter.

Among the most notable new features is the redesigned Quick Settings menu, while users should quickly notice a new system font, too. There are a host of other small changes, too – things like animations and UI tweaks will be gently reworked from older versions.

Of course it also comes with the latest and greatest software updates from the brand. All in all, that makes it a really worthwhile upgrade. While the new features themselves may or may not interest you, having the latest security patch is really worthwhile.

Plus, getting a software upgrade as thoroughly tested as this one should ensure that you won't be left with a bricked phone. That's reassuring, and should inspire confidence in users.

If you're looking to get the update on your own phone, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install. That should be available if the update is live in your location.