Samsung Galaxy S23 users could get a major software update soon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range has been out for a while now, and it has proven itself to be one of the most capable handsets on the market. The flagship from the Korean brand has won legions of fans for its combination of powerful hardware and software.

That has led to many marking it among the best Android phones on the market. And now, it's about to get even better.

That's because a stable version of Android 14 has spotted on the server for the model. The news comes from a Twitter user called Tarun Vats. That's not a name which is familiar to T3, but the information included seems like it is legit.

Interestingly, both the stable version and another beta version have been spotted. That could mean that another beta version will be pushed to users before the stable one is released.

Still, it's a promising sign for those who are holding out for a stable build to update their devices. This version is a fairly low key upgrade, with most of the new additions representing smaller ease of use changes, rather than full blown new features.

Still, it's a handy suite of changes to have – particularly when users can enjoy all of the latest security updates on offer. There's no guaranteed launch date for the new updates to drop, though.

Given that the latest beta was only released earlier this week, it's unlikely that we'll see either of them any time soon. Still it's a good sign, and suggests that things could be progressing behind the scenes.

Users of Samsung phones will be keen to see this happen quickly, too. The brand have often been among the first to get updates like this on their handsets, and that's something which fans will be keen to maintain.

We'll certainly be keeping an eye on developments on this front over the coming weeks and months.