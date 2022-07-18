Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suddenly sounds a lot more appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following on from news that Samsung has reportedly decided to double down on its folding phones, turning them into its new flagship devices and packing them with the best Android phone tech, comes great news for fans of single screen Galaxy phones.

That's because, according to Samsung's own leakster-in-chief, Ice universe, who has a bullet proof track record of calling future Galaxy phone info, the incoming single-screen Samsung flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, is going to feature a state-of-the-art 200MP camera sensor.

Writing on Twitter (opens in new tab) Ice says that:

"The Moto flagship phone has a 200MP sensor (HP1) and you're looking at a 4 in 1 photo, 50MP. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also use 200MP, but the relevant sensor has not been announced."

Now, it has been rumored for a while that a 200MP camera sensor could be coming to the S23 Ultra, so that in itself isn't shocking, although it is exciting to hear that, according to Ice, the phone will have a 200MP primary camera sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, after all, has a 108MP primary sensor, so this will be a big upgrade for the range.

But what is interesting is that the sensor has not yet been announced. To date only two 200 MP camera sensors exist and they are both made by Samsung, the ISOCELL HP1 and HP3. So if both of these aren't the sensor coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, that points to a new, yet to be announced sensor being used.

And, well, that's exciting news for users of the best Samsung phones the world over, as it indicates they will not just get a 200MP camera sensor on their handset, but that it will be the newest, state-of-the-art 200MP sensor made by Samsung.

Exciting times ahead, then, and especially because at one point it looked like the S23 Ultra wasn't going to get a 200MP camera sensor. Now, though, it looks like next year's flagship single-screen Galaxy will rock incredible picture taking power.

Here's hoping that Samsung can quickly start porting these more powerful camera sensors to its best foldable phones, too.