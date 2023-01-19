Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suddenly looks much more appealing after image leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera has the power to be the undisputed king of cameras

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra render wideview
(Image credit: SmartPrix)
By Sam Cross
published

As we move closer and closer to the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, more and more information comes forward from industry insiders. The event is expected to host the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range, among other things.

It's a highly anticipated release. The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to face the stiffest competition ever in the race to be crowned best Android phone. Top-tier handsets like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Vivo X90 Pro+ have already drawn a lot of attention, as they vie to make their own claim for the title.

Both of those handsets do one thing really well: photography. Whether you prefer the Pixel's AI-powered magic or the Vivo's exceptional hardware, the results are spectacular. 

Traditionally, Samsung has been at the forefront of phone camera technology, so it's an area where they should be able to keep pace. Rumours persist that the S23 Ultra is set to feature a 200MP camera, suggesting they're ready to put up a fight. 

Now, an image, believed to have been taken using the device has been shared online. It comes from notorious Samsung tipster, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), who has a pretty flawless record when it comes to leaking information about Samsung devices.

The tweet shows a wooden structure stained in different vibrant colours, accompanied by the text, "What kind of photo do you think this is? 5x zoom? 10x zoom? No, it's a Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP HP2 photo enlarged by 12x"

It's a remarkably detailed image. We'd already seen some evidence of this before, of course, when Ice leaked the first image taken by an S23 Ultra prototype. But it's great to see more fantastic content coming from the device, particularly as we get so close to seeing it unveiled.

