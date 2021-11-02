Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a "fully evolved Note20 Ultra" claims insider

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones is set to launch in a matter of months now, and among the handsets it is going to deliver the new flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone causing the biggest stir.

It's causing a stir because the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as T3 has reported on previously, is set to come loaded with an S Pen digital stylus and, crucially, a digital stylus cavity for in-phone storage. This has sparked joy in the Android phone community as, if true, this will mean the S22 Ultra is a successor to the now dead Galaxy Note series.

And now, excitingly, Samsung's leakster-in-chief Ice universe has added serious weight to this by stating on Twitter that the S22 Ultra is a "fully evolved Note20 Ultra".

The fully evolved Note20 Ultra, it is called S22 Ultra pic.twitter.com/RkKYawREqKNovember 2, 2021 See more

And that, if true, which Ice universe's record of accurately calling future Samsung phone hardware details indicates it is, means that fans of the Galaxy Note series are going to be very happy indeed, as they are getting a truly turbo-charged Note device in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

A "fully evolved" S22 Ultra, from our perspective here at T3, should be an incredible device, with S Pen digital stylus functionality and large screen experience that the Note series was famed for, partnered with the power of a modern Galaxy S series handset.

Indeed, according to the leaked information we've seen already, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is set to come rocking the rapid new 4nm flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 895, as well as a super powerful AMD-made RDNA 2 graphics chip, advanced 108MP main camera sensor and large capacity battery.

Combine this with Samsung's typically excellent take on the latest Android 12 operating system, and with the S22 Ultra it looks like we're inline to see a very special phone indeed.

From T3's perspective we're very happy to see the Galaxy Note series reborn as part of the Galaxy S series, as we've been long-term fans of Note phones and felt the market lost a technical leader when the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 was cancelled.

Here's hoping, then, that the S22 Ultra lives up to the Note series heritage. Now if Samsung can just bring integrated S Pen functionality to its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series of phones, as T3 has called for previously, Note fans truly will be in smartphone heaven.