Samsung Galaxy Ring works on other Android phones – even iPhone could happen soon

Quick Summary Samsung's Galaxy Ring will work with other Android phones rather than just Galaxy phones. This has been confirmed by Samsung on the Galaxy Ring product page. You won't get all the features on other Android phones however.

Samsung revealed all the details for its Galaxy Ring during Galaxy Unpacked in Paris in the middle of July, but while the smart ring offers some excellent features, some thought it would only be compatible with Samsung phones.

It was an assumption, however. Samsung never explicitly said the Galaxy Ring wasn't compatible with other Android phones. Instead it highlighted the extra features the smart ring would offer when paired up with a Galaxy phone, like Double Pinch gestures.

In the small print on the Galaxy Ring product page on its website, Samsung says: "Galaxy Ring is supported on Android smartphones from other brands over R OS version (Android 11.0). However, some features, such as Double Pinch and Find My Ring does not work on Android smartphones of other brands."

YouTuber M. Brandon Lee also shared a video (picked up by 91mobiles) of the Galaxy Ring working with a Nothing phone. Lee said: "All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process."

The video is 25 seconds long and shows proof of it working.

There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices.This is untrue.All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSIJuly 21, 2024

Samsung's wearables used to be compatible not only with other Android phones but iOS devices too, making them some of the most versatile in the business. Samsung dropped support for iOS on its smartwatches when it partnered with Google on WearOS in 2021, moving away from TizenOS.

The company's Galaxy Watches run on WearOS and so compatibility with other Android phones is a given, and it's not that surprising Samsung has extended compatibility for the Galaxy Ring.

While we aren't expecting the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra to regain iOS support, it's possible the Galaxy Ring could though, given it's a slightly different market. Analyst and founder of Techspontential, Avi Greengart, said he was told it would in the future.

I was originally told that there would be iOS support, though not necessarily at launch. I still hope that they add it; would be a great way to start breaking into the iOS ecosystem.July 21, 2024

Samsung Health can be downloaded on iOS, but currently there is no Galaxy Wearable app in the App Store, like there is in the Google Play Store.

But, fingers crossed – as Apple doesn't currently offer a smart ring, it's a good opportunity for Samsung to pull some iPhone users into its ecosystem.