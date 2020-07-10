Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks flawless in this reveal video

We've got less than a month to go before Samsung's Unpacked event on August 5 where we expect to see a lineup of devices revealed, including the Galaxy Z Flip (in a new colour as well as a 5G model), the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, and two Galaxy tablets.

We're also expecting to see the Galaxy Note 20 along with the premium model - the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We've already seen the smartphone through leaked handsets making their way into the world, and via Samsung's official Russian website, but it looks better than ever in this concept video that shows off the smartphone from all angles, and in the brand new Mystic Bronze colour.

Jermaine Smit aka Concept Creator mocked up a handful of images as well as this stunning video in conjunction with LetsGoDigital to showcase the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in all its glory, and it doesn't disappoint.

The flagship appears in black, grey, and the new bronze colour, and gives us a glimpse of all of the new features we've been hearing about, including the smaller bezel, a flat 6.9-inch AMOLED screen which we think will have a 120Hz refresh rate, a single, hole-punch front-facing camera, and a triple lens setup on the rear that includes a periscopic zoom camera.

As you can see in the video, the camera array sticks out quite a bit, but the larger sensors will make for superior photos and they need the space.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra looks absolutely gorgeous, but it's not going to be cheap based on recent rumours. The Galaxy Note 20 is expected to start at around $999, while the Note 20 Ultra could start from $1,299.

If all of these expensive phones are making you feel disheartened, don't forget that OnePlus is gearing up to launch the much more affordable OnePlus Nord on July 21, packed with flagship features, with the next round of pre-orders going live next week.

Source: LetsGoDigital