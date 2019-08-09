Samsung Galaxy Note 10: you can already get $150 off in awesome Walmart deal

Samsung announced its all-new Galaxy Note 10 range this week at an event in New York City. The productivity-focused handset is available in two flavours – a 6.3-inch handset, and a mammoth 6.8-inch model with optional 5G, faster charging, and expandable storage via microSD. Both include an upgraded S Pen stylus.

But despite only being announced a few days ago – and not landing in brick-and-mortar stores until the end of the month, Walmart has already unleashed a deal on the Galaxy Note 10 series. Yes – it's true, the superstore is offering $150 of free credit when you pre-order the flagship handset from Walmart.

The promotion is available now, with the deadline scheduled for August 22, 2019. Once you've ordered your new Galaxy Note 10, you'll have to download the Shop Samsung app from the Google Play Store, register the smartphone, then claim your new code to use on other products – ideal if you're looking to kit out your new smartphone with cases, Bluetooth speakers, and other accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 | Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ | Pre-order on Walmart, get $150 credit to spend

If you're thinking of upgrading to the all-new Galaxy Note 10 series, you'll be hard-pushed to find a better deal than this one from Walmart, which puts $150 in your pocket when you buy. It's perfect for anyone thinking about getting a case, or a new Bluetooth speaker of other accessory for the phone.

Deal ends August 22, 2019View Deal

If you'd rather buy the Galaxy Note 10 from the mobile carriers on a monthly contract – check out the best prices around below: